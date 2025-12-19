Devon Conway's glorious 200 powers New Zealand to 424-3 against West Indies

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Devon Conway powered to a second Test double century on Friday to guide New Zealand to a commanding 424-3 at lunch on the second day of the third Test against the West Indies at Mount Maunganui.

Conway was unbeaten on 224 at lunch with partner Rachin Ravindra on 4.

Conway resumed the day on 178, with New Zealand 334-1, and was quickly back in the groove as he drove his first ball of the day to the cover boundary for four.

He then knuckled down as the West Indian bowlers found good movement off a bouncy surface.

Jacob Duffy, who came in as a nightwatchman on Thursday evening in fading light, fell for 17, edging Jayden Seales to wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach.

Conway then brought up his second Test double-century -- his first since making 200 on debut in 2021 against England at Lord's -- cutting a Seales short ball to the point boundary.

His 200 came off 316 balls, with 28 fours, but he was dropped soon after reaching the milestone.

On 206, Kavem Hodge fumbled what should have been a simple catch at cover from the bowling of captain Roston Chase, who flung his arms in the air in dismay.

Anderson Phillip bowled loosely as boundaries became easier to find, his lines erratic to both Conway and Kane Williamson.

He was replaced by Justin Greaves, who struck to remove Williamson just before lunch for 31, caught by Imlach.

Conway needs three runs to go past the top score of his batting idol, Neil McKenzie, who made 226 for South Africa against Bangladesh in 2008.

The highest individual score in Tests for New Zealand is 302, made by now England coach Brendon McCullum against India in Wellington in 2014.