Australia all out for 152 as England take charge of 4th Ashes Test

MELBOURNE: A rampant England tore through the Australian batting to dismiss the hosts for just 152 on day one of the fourth Ashes Test Friday in a huge confidence boost for the maligned tourists.

Skipper Ben Stokes won a key toss on a green track and his quicks feasted after sending in Australia under overcast skies at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Openers Travis Head and Jake Weatherald fell for 12 and 10 respectively while Marnus Labuschagne made six as Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue found plenty of movement.

Steve Smith looked to have weathered the storm, but he was cleaned up on nine by Tongue, who knocked back his middle stump to leave England's "Barmy Army" of fans in full voice.

It didn't get much better after lunch with Usman Khawaja (29), Alex Carey (20) and Cameron Green (17) among those departing.

Michael Neser top-scored with 35 while Tongue took 5-45.

Australia have already retained the Ashes after crushing eight-wicket victories in Perth and Brisbane and an 82-run win in Adelaide, with England desperate to restore pride in Melbourne.

Castigated over their limited Ashes preparations, the tourists lost the famous urn in just 11 days of play with a scandal involving alleged excessive drinking by players during a mid-series beach break piling on the pressure.