Combination concerns: India look for balance against England in last CT tune-up

NAGPUR: Form and fitness of seasoned stars is under the scanner as India enter the final phase of their Champions Trophy preparations with the three-match ODI series against England starting here on Thursday, aiming to find the right balance for some specific slots in the line-up.

The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been under tremendous scrutiny after their dismal run in red-ball cricket.

The two stars, after making hyped but disappointing appearances in Ranji Trophy last month, will be eyeing strong performances in a format that they have dominated for several years. They were the top two run-getters of the 2023 World Cup with Kohli scoring 765 and Rohit smashing 597.

Since that World Cup, which India let slip in the final after going unbeaten throughout, the two have only featured in a three-match ODI series loss to Sri Lanka where Rohit scored two fifties while Kohli didn't have a great run.

The slump intensified in Tests and in the last three months, the two heroes of India's most recent T20 World Cup triumph have faced numerous calls to decide on their future.

The ODI series against England is India's only tune-up tournament for the Champions Trophy, to be held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19.

The eight-team competition could be a make-or-break event for the two stalwarts who have already retired from T20Is. However, their form is not the solitary concern for the outfit. One of the grey areas is the wicket-keeper's slot.