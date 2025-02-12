Kerala scrape through to Ranji semis with slender first-innings lead

PUNE: Kerala battled hard to secure a draw against Jammu and Kashmir, progressing to the Ranji Trophy semi-finals by virtue of a narrow one-run first-innings lead here on Wednesday.

Player of the match Salman Nizar (44 not out, 162 balls, 8x4) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (67 not out, 118 balls, 9x4, 2x6) put up a resolute stand for the seventh wicket, stitching together an unbroken 115-run partnership. Their defiance lasted nearly 43 overs as Kerala finished their second innings at 295 for six.

Their partnership ensured Kerala, who resumed the final day on 100 for two, saw off Jammu and Kashmir’s bowling attack, setting up a semi-final clash with former champions Gujarat from February 17.

This marks only Kerala’s second-ever appearance in the Ranji Trophy semi-finals, their last outing coming in the 2018-19 season when they were defeated by eventual champions Vidarbha by an innings and 11 runs at Wayanad.

"We believed in ourselves and took it (partnership) through the blocks of 10 runs each. J&K bowlers also made our task tough. It was a similar approach we had adopted in the first innings," said Nizar at the presentation ceremony.