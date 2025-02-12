Kerala scrape through to Ranji semis with slender first-innings lead

PUNE: Kerala battled hard to secure a draw against Jammu and Kashmir, progressing to the Ranji Trophy semi-finals by virtue of a narrow one-run first-innings lead here on Wednesday.
Player of the match Salman Nizar (44 not out, 162 balls, 8x4) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (67 not out, 118 balls, 9x4, 2x6) put up a resolute stand for the seventh wicket, stitching together an unbroken 115-run partnership. Their defiance lasted nearly 43 overs as Kerala finished their second innings at 295 for six.
Their partnership ensured Kerala, who resumed the final day on 100 for two, saw off Jammu and Kashmir’s bowling attack, setting up a semi-final clash with former champions Gujarat from February 17.
This marks only Kerala’s second-ever appearance in the Ranji Trophy semi-finals, their last outing coming in the 2018-19 season when they were defeated by eventual champions Vidarbha by an innings and 11 runs at Wayanad.
"We believed in ourselves and took it (partnership) through the blocks of 10 runs each. J&K bowlers also made our task tough. It was a similar approach we had adopted in the first innings," said Nizar at the presentation ceremony.
The left-handed batter had also played a crucial role in Kerala’s first innings, scoring an unbeaten 112 and forging an 81-run stand with Basil Thampi, which proved decisive in securing their slim lead.
Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra acknowledged his team’s efforts despite the narrow loss.
“We tried our best, but unfortunately we could not go all the way in this match. Credit to Kerala batters. But we are proud of the way we fought till here, and hopefully, we can achieve more," he said.
J&K’s left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq was warned on the spot by the on-field umpires for an illegal bowling action, with one of his deliveries being called a no-ball.
Kerala also owed their survival to skipper Sachin Baby (48) and Akshay Chandran (48), who added 58 runs for the third wicket. More importantly, they occupied the crease for nearly 44 overs, blunting J&K’s attack and helping Kerala edge towards safety.
Brief scores:
Jammu & Kashmir: 280 and 399/9 declared drew with Kerala: 281 and 295/6 in 126 overs (Salman Nizar 44 not out, Mohammed Azharuddeen 67 not out, Sachin Baby 48, Akshay Chandran 48; Sahil Lotra 2/50).