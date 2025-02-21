England face depleted Australia as Ashes rivals renew rivalry in Champions Trophy

LAHORE: An off-colour England and an injury-hit Australia will be eager to start their Champions Trophy campaign on a winning note in what seems like an evenly-matched Group B contest between the Ashes rivals here on Saturday.

Both teams have struggled in the ODI format recently, with world champions Australia losing to Sri Lanka (0-2) and Pakistan (1-2) in their last two rubbers.

England, who are now coached by Brendon McCullum in all formats, have not won an ODI series since their disastrous 2023 World Cup campaign. The Jos Buttler-led side is coming off a 0-3 drubbing by India, where they appeared out of sorts and failed to match up to the hosts. Both teams will be eager to make their mark in this ICC showpiece event.

Australia had the upper hand against their Ashes rivals the last time they faced off in England, winning a five-match series 3-2 in September last year.

However, much has changed since then, with the world champions missing five key players from their initial squad.

Their pace attack will be particularly affected, as they will be without their famed trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, all ruled out of the tournament.

They will also be without all-rounders Mitchell Marsh (back injury), Cameron Green (injury) and Marcus Stoinis, who has made a shock retirement from the format after featuring in the initial squad for the tournament.