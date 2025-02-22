Kohli getting out to same type of bowling is a concern: Sunil Gavaskar

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli's recurring dismissals due to an open-faced bat is a matter of concern as India aim to regain the Champions Trophy after 12 years, believes legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

The 36-year-old Kohli, who had a tough tour of Australia where he was repeatedly dismissed by fast bowlers in the off-side corridor, was dismissed for 22 in India's opening match of the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh on Thursday.

This marks the sixth consecutive time Kohli has been dismissed by spin in ODIs, as he had struggled against England's leg-spinner Adil Rashid too in the recent home series.

It is to a great extent due to the fact that the bat face opens up, the same thing happens when he's playing against the quicks in Australia," Gavaskar told India Today.

"The bat face is opening up, looking to play through the covers, opening the face of the bat, that gets him into trouble. So that is something that he's got to watch out for, "he added.