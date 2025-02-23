Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat against India

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat against India in their marquee Champions Trophy match here on Sunday.

India, who won their opening match against Bangladesh, are unchanged.

For Pakistan, Imam-ul-Haq came in for Fakhar Zaman, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Notably, Pakistan leads the head-to-head record in the tournament, winning three matches to India’s two.

The last time both sides met in the Champions Trophy was the 2017 final in England, where Virat Kohli-led side suffered a crushing 180-run defeat after Pakistan posted 338 before bowling India out for 158.

India will look to avenge that loss, while defending champions Pakistan face a must-win situation after a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their opener on Wednesday.

A win for India could secure their semi-final spot after their six-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Thursday, while a loss would eliminate hosts Pakistan from the tournament.

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Salman Agha, Tayyan Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Axar Patel, 6 KL Rahul, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Shami