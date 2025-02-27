Kerala's Edhen repays faith with impressive show in Ranji final

CHENNAI: Imagine a father quitting his overseas job and relocating to an Indian city with a 12-year-old son and two daughters — one eight and another only three. The wife had to stay back because she had an opportunity to get promoted to higher ranks in her existing job. Reason — both wanted their son to pursue cricket.

Cut to the present day, the son, 19-year-old up and coming pacer Edhen Apple Tom, is playing a crucial role in Kerala's quest for their maiden Ranji Trophy title in Nagpur against the hosts and two-time champions Vidarbha.

On Day 1, Vidarbha were comfortably placed on 254/4 at stumps with Edhen, who was making his comeback to the senior side after a gap of two years, claiming a wicket. Kerala had to restrict Vidarbha to a manageable total on Thursday if they wished to keep their dream alive, and they did exactly the same by bundling out the opponents for 379. Edhen claimed two more wickets to return with decent figures of 3/102 from his 31 overs. In reply, Kerala were 131/3 when the bails were drawn.

Kerala's journey to their maiden Ranji final has been incredible and so has Edhen and his father, Apple Tom Philip's. "I was at the Sharjah Airport in logistics while my wife, Betty, was at a managerial position with an airline. I always wanted to be an athlete and played cricket and volleyball but it didn't happen. That's why I wanted Edhen to become a cricketer," his father told this daily.

The decision was tough as taking care of a toddler along with two children was not easy especially when the wife was not around. Apple not only managed it but made sure the purpose for which he relocated was achieved. "Yes, it was tough but we managed to do it," was the curt reply from Apple when asked how he made it happen.

It all started with former Kerala player Sony Cheruvathur coaching kids at Spero Cricket Academy in Dubai. Edhen joined the facility and used to travel to the venue from Sharjah everyday. "One day a small kid came from Sharjah. Chubby and nice but bowling on the wrong foot. The same day we corrected it," reminisced Sony. A year-and-a-half later, Sony got an offer to coach Kerala U16 side. As he has an academy in Trivandrum named Loveall Cricket Academy, he decided to shift to Trivandrum.

"As I moved back, one day, Edhen's father called me and inquired about my academy. He also informed his plan to relocate and then did it soon, along with his three children. He took a flat in an apartment near my academy. We got Edhen admitted in a school where he was given freedom to skip classes for cricket sessions," added the coach, who has played 36 first-class matches, 15 List A games and 5 T20s for Kerala.

Sony credited the then fitness coach Shahnawaz Wahid and coach Karthik Rajan for playing a major role in developing Edhen as a cricketer. "Edhen was very particular about his fitness from a very young age. During his first two years in the U16, he did a decent job but didn't get selected. I still don't know what happened. But during the COVID-19 time, he had a growth spurt. The amount of time and effort he put in during that time was simply incredible. I was there and another coach, Rajan, was also with me. He was instrumental in Edhen's development. Those two years, there were times when he would come alone and bowl. Next year in U19, he picked up a lot of wickets. After doing well in U19, he was straightaway drafted into the Ranji Trophy side in the 2021-22 season. Tinu Yohannan was the coach. Edhen was generating a good pace, running in well and doing well. He played really well that season."