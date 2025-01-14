Rishabh Pant confirms availability for Delhi's Ranji Trophy game; uncertainty over Kohli

NEW DELHI: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has confirmed his availability for Delhi's next Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra, scheduled to begin in Rajkot on January 23, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma said on Tuesday.

Pant last featured in a Ranji Trophy match during the 2017-18 season.

However, there remains uncertainty over the participation of superstar Virat Kohli, who last played a Ranji Trophy match for Delhi back in 2012.

Both Pant and Kohli have been included in Delhi's probables for the remainder of the season.

"Yes, Pant has confirmed his availability for the next Ranji game and will join the squad in Rajkot directly.

About Virat Kohli, we want him to play, but we haven't heard from him, while Harshit Rana is selected in the T20 squad and hence is unavailable," DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI.

The return of experienced players has been widely discussed, with former India greats Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri urging the current crop of players, including the struggling Rohit Sharma and Kohli, to play red-ball cricket to regain form following the series loss in Australia.