Openers are fixed but everyone else need to be flexible about batting slots: Axar Patel

KOLKATA: Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have fixed slots but batters from one down till No. 7 need to be flexible enough to be used as floaters as per match situation, Axar Patel, India's T20I vice-captain for the England series, said here on Monday.

India will start their campaign against England in a five-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Asked about being a floater in batting order, the all-rounder replied: "Openers are fixed. Then from No. 3 to 7, everyone was told you can go as per situation wise, depending on the combinations, match-ups. There is no fixed position. Not for me only but it is the same for everyone. It is about adjusting (to the demands of situation)."

There is not much that changes for Axar as vice-captain though, except for the fact that he is also part of certain hard calls that are taken by team management of which the left-hander is a member.

"The T20 team is settled. There is not much pressure. When you are in the leadership group you have to make some harsh decisions. These are the discussions we have," Axar said.