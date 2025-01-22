There was a sense of fear during rehab, but I've crossed that phase: Mohammed Shami

KOLKATA: Seasoned India pacer Mohammed Shami has revealed that he was gripped by a sense of fear when he began his rehabilitation after a long injury layoff, but managed to overcome that phase by training his mind to stay focussed on the national comeback.

Shami was sidelined after India lost the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November 2023 due to an ankle injury that required surgery.

The recovery from that was followed by a swelling on his left knee during the domestic comeback some weeks back.

Following his inclusion in India's Champions Trophy squad, his return has garnered national attention. He is also in the squad for the five-match T20I series against England beginning here later this evening.

"I waited for an entire year and I worked very hard (to get back to full fitness). There was a sense of fear (of getting injured during rehabilitation) even while running," Shami said in a video posted by BCCI.

"It is difficult for any player to get injured after being in full flow, go the the NCA (National Cricket Academy) for rehabilitation and then make a comeback," he added.

The cricketer, however, said an athlete is far more determined after dealing with an injury.

"When you go through injuries, I feel you grow stronger as an athlete, this is what I feel. Because you have to repeat a lot of things while being mentally strong."