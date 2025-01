'We will watch him field': Exuberant fans throng Ranji game for glimpse of King Kohli

NEW DELHI: Thousands of delirious fans screamed and cheered at the mere mention of his name as Virat Kohli's unmatched aura dominated the Ranji Trophy fixture between Delhi and Railways here on Thursday, triggering an unprecedented rush for seats in the stands that forced administrators to make additional last-minute arrangements.

The DDCA (Delhi and Districts Cricket Association) had projected a crowd of around 10,000 for Kohli's homecoming, which is unheard for a Ranji Trophy game.

But such was his magnetic pull that even those lofty calculations went for a toss.

Long before the start of play at 9.30am local time, the 36-year-old Kohli's loyal band of supporters were jostling to enter the stadium where entry is free for domestic matches.

At first, the DDCA opened the roughly 6,000-capacity 'Gautam Gambhir Stand' for spectators but sensing that the crowd situation could go out of hand, the officials were forced to open the 'Bishan Singh Bedi Stand' which can accommodate around 11,000 people.

"I have never seen something like this in Ranji Trophy. Even in my playing days, there was hardly anyone who made the effort to watch domestic cricket. It is just because of one man," a former India player present at the ground told PTI.

What added to the commotion was the movement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade past the ground at the same time.

"I have been involved in Delhi cricket for more than 30 years but I have not witnessed such scenes for a Ranji Trophy game. It just shows the Kohli's popularity is unmatched," an overwhelmed DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI.

"What made it more challenging was that fans entering the stadium coincided with the VIP movement of PM Modi on the outside roads and as part of his strict security protocol and to maintain order, we were instructed by the police to open another stand for the public," he revealed.

The Delhi Police also issued a statement after some chaos outside the stadium, assuring that nothing untoward happened in the melee.

"Additional gates were soon opened, easing the situation. No injuries were reported, and the situation is now under control," it said in a statement.

The last time a domestic match evoked such a response from the fans was when the great Sachin Tendulkar played his final first-class game, for Mumbai, back in 2013 in the small town of Lahli in Haryana.

That stadium, which did not have proper stands for spectators, witnessed a turnout of about 8,000, a massive number for the venue.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, the 'Gautam Gambhir Stand' was already packed to the rafters and it hardly took time to fill the lower tier of the 'Bishan Bedi Stand', taking the crowd count well past 12,000 at toss.

Deafening roars of "Kohli, Kohli" could be heard from a distance as the former India captain took the field with the rest of his Delhi teammates who too were experiencing something special.