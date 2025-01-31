Don't get friendly with Indians on field, maintain boundaries off it: Moin Khan to Pakistan players

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has urged the country's cricketers to avoid getting friendly with their Indian counterparts on the field as such "unfathomable" behaviour can be perceived as a "sign of weakness".

His comments come just about three weeks before the two sides clash in a Champions Trophy match in Dubai on February 23.

An aggressive and chatty wicketkeeper-batter in his prime, Moin said being friendly with Indian players is something that he finds baffling.

"I just don't get it when I watch Pakistan and India matches these days, as Indian players come into the crease our players check their bats, pat them, have a friendly talk," said the former head coach and chief selector during a podcast hosted by actor Ushna Shah.

"Nowadays, our players' behaviour when playing against India is unfathomable to me. Even off the field as professionals you have to have certain boundaries," he asserted.