Gill’s record-breaking 269 powers India to 587 against England at Edgbaston

BIRMINGHAM: India captain Shubman Gill scored a superb maiden Test double-century as he once more lead from the front against England during Thursday's second day of the second Test at Edgbaston.

Gill's 269 was the cornerstone of India's imposing first-innings 587 all out.

The 25-year-old Gill, in just his second Test as captain, set a new record for the highest score by an India batsman in a Test in England, surpassing the great Sunil Gavaskar's 221 at the Oval back in 1979.

Gill also received excellent support from spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (89) and Washington Sundar in partnerships of 203 and 144 for the sixth and seventh wickets respectively.

Already a Test-best 168 not out at lunch, Gill continued to take a toll of England's attack as he once more batted in near flawless fashion.

He was especially severe on Shoaib Bashir, cover-driving the off-spinner for four and lofting him for six, with the bowler largely unthreatening against frontline batsmen in a return of 3-167 in 45 overs.

Gill also struck two fours in three balls off fast bowler Josh Tongue, an on-drive followed by a flick off the hip.

A hooked single off Tongue, whose two wickets cost 119 runs, took Gill to 200, with the elated skipper bowing to a capacity crowd in celebration.

England brought on part-time medium-pacer Harry Brook (0-31 in five) in a desperate bid to 'buy' a wicket but Gill struck him for three successive fours -- the best a textbook straight drive.