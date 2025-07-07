South Africa's Mulder threatens Lara's Test record before declaring; Zimbabwe bundled for 170

BULAWAYO: Wiaan Mulder, who stopped short on Monday of attempting to break the record for the highest score in Test history, had an inauspicious start to his Test career.

Mulder made 367 not out for South Africa in the second Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club before deciding –- in his first match as captain –- to declare South Africa's innings on 626 for five at lunch on the second day.

He was just 33 runs short of Brian Lara's record of 400 not out for West Indies against England in 2003/04. Given the rate at which he scored his runs, off 334 balls, Mulder might not have needed much more than half an hour to climb to Test cricket's batting pinnacle.

He raced past Hashim Amla's previous best for South Africa –- 311 not out against England at The Oval in 2012 –- and climbed to fifth on the world list before his declaration.

Mulder, 27, made his Test debut in February 2019 but did not score his first half-century until his 25th innings in his 15th match -– 54 against Bangladesh in Mirpur last October.

Before that he had scored a total of 401 runs -– one more than Lara's single-innings record -– at an average of 17.43.

Picked as an all-rounder, his bowling figures at that point were better than his returns with the bat, although they were not outstanding –- 25 wickets at an average of 25.00.

He was not a guaranteed first-choice player for a South African team in search of a quality all-rounder until head coach Shukri Conrad, appointed in January 2023, gave him his unequivocal backing.

The tide turned for Mulder after the half-century in Mirpur. He made 105 not out in his next innings in the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.