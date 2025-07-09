IPL’s business value worth over Rs 155,000 cr

CHENNAI: The business value of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has jumped by over 10 per cent in the last year, according to the global investment firm, Houlihan Lokey. HL, who have come out with yearly IPL brand valuation studies, held that IPL’s current business value stands at $18.5bn (over Rs 155,000 cr; in 2024, it was $16.4bn).
The firm said that the IPL’s brand value has also surged from $3.4bn to $3.9bn (over Rs 32,000 cr). “This growth underscores the league’s expanding commercial appeal, global reach and deepening fan engagement,” the report said.
The 18th edition of the league, won by Bengaluru franchise for the first time last month, helped the franchise become the No. 1 in terms of brand value in the 10-team league. Its brand value in 2025 stands at just under $270mn, up by 18.5% in the last 12 months.
Chennai Super Kings, who had a blowout season, fell down to third place. In fact, out of all 10 teams, the franchise registered the lowest percentage gain (less than 2%) on a year on year basis. Punjab Kings, who advanced to the final, registered a whopping 39.6% jump in brand value.
The IPL’s principal stakeholders like to compare themselves with the US’ Big Four and the EPL and HL maintain that they are expected to become bigger in the years to come as there are several built in advantages.
“When benchmarked against global peers like EPL and NBA teams,” the report added, “that wrestle with high player transfer fees, variable wages and high stadium operating costs (including servicing stadium debt), IPL franchisees operate with an asset-light, revenue-guaranteed model, a structure that not only cushions downside risk but also amplifies operating leverage on the upside.”