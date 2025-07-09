IPL’s business value worth over Rs 155,000 cr

CHENNAI: The business value of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has jumped by over 10 per cent in the last year, according to the global investment firm, Houlihan Lokey. HL, who have come out with yearly IPL brand valuation studies, held that IPL’s current business value stands at $18.5bn (over Rs 155,000 cr; in 2024, it was $16.4bn).

The firm said that the IPL’s brand value has also surged from $3.4bn to $3.9bn (over Rs 32,000 cr). “This growth underscores the league’s expanding commercial appeal, global reach and deepening fan engagement,” the report said.

The 18th edition of the league, won by Bengaluru franchise for the first time last month, helped the franchise become the No. 1 in terms of brand value in the 10-team league. Its brand value in 2025 stands at just under $270mn, up by 18.5% in the last 12 months.