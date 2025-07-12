In the eye of the storm

LONDON: AT a time when Dukes cricket balls are at the centre of a big controversy, owner Dilip Jajodia is set to take the Indian market by storm. The company, Dukes Cricket LLP, was officially launched in the country recently with Jajodia, who bought the British Cricket Balls Ltd from Grey Nicholls in 1987, visiting India to complete formalities.

Former India player Brijesh Patel will head the company's operations in India. The company was producing balls in India but the finishing, the most important aspect of the whole process, was done in England in the past. With the launch, balls will not only be produced but their finishing will also be done in India. The production unit will be in Meerut while the actual distribution will be done from Bengaluru. "We have set up a company in India and we are coming. We have huge ambitions for India and with the greatest respect for what I have seen in the country, I have got one great advantage," Jajodia told this daily.

The ongoing five-match Test series has brought with it unwanted attention as players from both camps are continuing to criticise the red cherry. With the balls going soft and out of shape in no time, they are being replaced quite frequently. Former players too joined the chorus demanding resolution of the issue as soon as possible.