VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Premier League (APL) Season 4 is set to begin from August 8 at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The details were announced at a press conference held at the stadium on Saturday by APL Governing Council Chairman Rao Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish Babu.

Ranga Rao said the tournament will be held in IPL format, and will be conducted in a more organised and grand manner than previous seasons.

“This year, seven franchises have come forward to participate, as compared to six in earlier seasons. The franchise fee, which was Rs 75 lakh in previous editions, has now been increased to Rs 2 crore. The player pool has also grown from 430 to 520 cricketers. Players have been divided into four categories including Top-seeded players (including former India and IPL players), Grade A (21 players), Grade B (112 players), and Grade C (378 players),” he said.

The player auction will take place at Radisson Blu Hotel in Visakhapatnam on July 14. Teams have already retained some of their main players from previous seasons.

This season will include 21 league matches and four playoffs, making it a total of 25 matches. Satish said all matches of this season will be held in Vizag. He informed that from next year, APL matches will be held in different regions, including Mangalagiri, Vizag, and Kadapa. He added that companies like Steel Exchange of India and Maitri have joined this season as franchise owners.