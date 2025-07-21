With Asia Cup uncertain, PCB's revenue could take massive hit

KARACHI: With the future of this year's Asia Cup T20 tournament mired in uncertainty, the Pakistan Cricket Board is bracing for a severe hit to its revenue.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is expecting to earn an estimated 8.8 billion rupees this year from its share of the revenue from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

According to details coming from a reliable Board source, the PCB has outlined an amount of USD 25.9 million (approximately 7.7 billion rupees) during this fiscal year as its share from the ICC. The Board is hoping to earn another 1.16 billion rupees from the Asia Cup and 7.77 million rupees through other international cricket events.

"The revenues from these two major sources (ICC and Asia Cup) is very important for the financial health of Pakistan cricket," one well-informed insider said.

He said the uncertainty over the schedule and venue for the Asia Cup has increased as PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi did not travel to Singapore for the ICC meetings last weekend.

Naqvi, who is also the federal interior minister, instead took part in the AGM virtually.