Harmanpreet’s ton powers Indian women to series win over England

CHESTER-LE-STREET (DURHAM): Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur once again displayed penchant for saving her best for crunch games as India rode on her majestic century to win the high-scoring third women's ODI by 13 runs and clinch the series 2-1.

A splendid 84-ball 102 from skipper Harmanpreet and a brisk fifty from Jemimah Rodrigues fired India Women to a challenging 318 for five, before the bowlers did just enough to bowl out England for 305 in 49.5 overs.

Young seamer Kranti Goud, playing only her fourth WODI, starred with 6/52, while left-arm spinner Shree Charani chipped in with 2/68.

The win capped off a memorable tour for India Women, who also won the five-match T20I series 3-2.

The 36-year-old Indian skipper didn't score too many in the first two games but when it mattered most, she oozed class en route to her seventh ton in the fifty-over format.

The match was also special as she completed 4000 runs in WODIs in her 149th game.

The knock gave India their second highest ODI score against England, but at no stage their highest score of 333/5 against this opponents, recorded in September 2022 in Canterbury, was under threat.

Harmanpreet had scored a century in that game too.