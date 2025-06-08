WTC Final: Bavuma's Proteas chase long-awaited global glory

A win in the World Test Championship final would not just allow South Africa to focus and invest more on red-ball cricket but also encourage the up-and-coming young talents in the country to prioritise the longer format. Former South Africa cricketer and noted coach Eric Simons, who has been on and off coaching the South African team, insists that the Bavuma led-side has nothing to lose and that they will go all out against Australia. "A lot of interest (back home) as you would expect for a team playing in a prestigious event such as the WTC. South Africa is a very passionate sporting nation and a match like this brings many people together, even those that generally do not follow cricket. The interest will no doubt pick up when the match starts and the conversations can have direct context," Simons told The New Indian Express.

"Although the WTC is a relatively new ICC initiative in the context of other ICC events, it has already developed a significant status. CSA made a conscious decision to qualify for the event in spite of it being an uphill battle to reach it based on the position the team was in a few months ago. Selection of the different format squads appeared to show the importance CSA put on qualification as they made sure the best XI was available, New Zealand series being the exception for other reasons," he added.

Although Australia are the defending champs and are coming into the match as favourites, Simons believes that it allows South Africa to come out all guns blazing. The fact that they have brought on Stuart Broad as a mentor to make the most of his experience with the Dukes ball could also come in handy. "Australia are justifiably the favourites but that is not a bad situation for the SA to be in. Backs to the wall and nothing to lose attitude will be a good mindset to have going into the match. It would appear they might have a slight edge, so yes, but there are a few SA players with significant experience and whose play suits the conditions. Also some local players/coaches have been drafted to assist with preparations. Also with the Duke's ball being used, both teams who play 99% of their cricket with Kookaburra will have to adapt," Simons said.