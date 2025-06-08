WTC Final: Bavuma's Proteas chase long-awaited global glory

CHENNAI: WHEN Temba Bavuma, donning the South African blazer, walks onto the field at the Lords on June 11 for the World Test Championship final against Australia, it won't just be about winning an ICC trophy, but a lot more. South Africa, across men and women, have been one of the consistent teams when it comes to global events. However, their last senior ICC title came 27 years ago during the inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998.
As much as it is about crossing the final hurdle, the upcoming WTC final has a lot more at stake for South Africa and Bavuma. The 35-year-old, should he lead his team to glory against the defending champions, will become the first captain of colour to bring the rainbow nation cricketing glory. It is not just that. With the advent of SA20, and the rise of franchise-based tournaments, the priority of Test cricket and central contracts have come into question. Last year, several senior players were playing SA20 while South Africa sent a second-string team to New Zealand for two Tests. In the 12 months, several top players, including Heinrich Klaasen, have contested their central contract and even announced retirements.
A win in the World Test Championship final would not just allow South Africa to focus and invest more on red-ball cricket but also encourage the up-and-coming young talents in the country to prioritise the longer format. Former South Africa cricketer and noted coach Eric Simons, who has been on and off coaching the South African team, insists that the Bavuma led-side has nothing to lose and that they will go all out against Australia. "A lot of interest (back home) as you would expect for a team playing in a prestigious event such as the WTC. South Africa is a very passionate sporting nation and a match like this brings many people together, even those that generally do not follow cricket. The interest will no doubt pick up when the match starts and the conversations can have direct context," Simons told The New Indian Express.
"Although the WTC is a relatively new ICC initiative in the context of other ICC events, it has already developed a significant status. CSA made a conscious decision to qualify for the event in spite of it being an uphill battle to reach it based on the position the team was in a few months ago. Selection of the different format squads appeared to show the importance CSA put on qualification as they made sure the best XI was available, New Zealand series being the exception for other reasons," he added.
Although Australia are the defending champs and are coming into the match as favourites, Simons believes that it allows South Africa to come out all guns blazing. The fact that they have brought on Stuart Broad as a mentor to make the most of his experience with the Dukes ball could also come in handy. "Australia are justifiably the favourites but that is not a bad situation for the SA to be in. Backs to the wall and nothing to lose attitude will be a good mindset to have going into the match. It would appear they might have a slight edge, so yes, but there are a few SA players with significant experience and whose play suits the conditions. Also some local players/coaches have been drafted to assist with preparations. Also with the Duke's ball being used, both teams who play 99% of their cricket with Kookaburra will have to adapt," Simons said.
Simons felt that the likes of Ryan Rickleton and David Bedingham have what it takes to make a mark at the highest stage. He said that Bavuma's calmness could prove to be the difference when put under pressure. "He has a calmness about him in leadership and the manner in which he has got the team out of trouble with the bat in many tough situations has only enhanced the respect the team has for him. Understanding captaincy in English conditions which has its subtle differences as with any change in conditions and so he will have to get sound advice and inputs along the way."
Test matches have rarely lasted the full five days in recent years, and Simons does not expect this one to be any different. However, he would not mind it as long as Bavuma and his men are the last ones standing. For a global victory will create a massive impact back home. "Any win of this magnitude will be important. It creates interest at home and internationally gives the team the respect they deserve," he signed off.