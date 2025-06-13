India coach Gambhir rushes back home from England after mother suffers heart attack

BECKENHAM: India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday returned to the country after mother Seema Gambhir had to be hospitalized due to health emergency, a BCCI source said.

The source said Gambhir had to fly back to attend to his mother who suffered a heart attack and is currently in the ICU in a New Delhi hospital.

The Shubman Gill-led Indian Test squad is in the UK to play a five-match series against England starting June 20 in Leeds.

"Gautam's mother had a heart attack on Wednesday. He and his family left for India on Thursday and they have reached Delhi," the BCCI source informed.