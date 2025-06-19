Bangladesh all out for 495 in Sri Lanka Test

GALLE: Fast bowler Asitha Fernando finished with four wickets as Sri Lanka wrapped up Bangladesh's first innings for 495 early on day three of the opening Test in Galle on Thursday, capping off a dramatic late-order collapse.

Bangladesh, resuming at 484 for nine, added just 11 runs before folding in 16 deliveries.

Last man Nahid Rana feathered a short ball to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis as Asitha completed a return of 4-86 from his 29.4 overs.

The visitors had been cruising at 458 for four on Wednesday before losing five wickets for 26 runs in the final hour of the rain-hit day two.

The slide began when Fernando, generating reverse swing, trapped Mushfiqur Rahim leg before for a marathon 163, breaking a 149-run fifth-wicket stand with Litton Das.

In the next over, debutant Tharindu Rathnayake struck as Das, on 90, gloved a reverse sweep to the keeper to herald a collapse.

Rain and poor light restricted play to 61 overs on day two.