Rishabh Pant becomes second member of select club with ton in each innings of Leeds Test

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul put India in the driver's seat of the Leeds Test with contrasting centuries on Day 4. While Rahul's knock was watchful, Pant was his usual swashbuckling self.
When he reached his ton off 130 balls, Pant became only the second wicket-keeper in Test history to score a century in each innings, joining Zimbabwean Andy Flower.
Flower had hit 142 and 199 not out against South Africa in Harare back in 2001.
Pant also became only the seventh Indian to hit two centuries in the same Test after Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (thrice), Rahul Dravid (twice), Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma. Pant is the first Indian to do so in England.
It was Pant's eighth Test century, the most by an Indian keeper, ahead of MS Dhoni with six. Four of his eight tons have come in England. Unlike in the first innings, however, Pant did not celebrate his ton with a somersault.
Pant also has seven scores in the nineties in Tests, three short of the record of 10 held jointly by Steve Waugh, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.
Pant smashed nine sixes across both innings, the joint-highest by any batsman in a Test in England, equalling Andrew Flintoff and Ben Stokes.