'Losing and losing': Coach Gambhir faces growing pressure ahead of second England Test

NEW DELHI: Gautam Gambhir is under growing pressure ahead of the second Test against England after India's loss at Headingley made it seven defeats in 11 red-ball matches since he became coach last year.

The 43-year-old former opening batsman is facing flak from some quarters for his selections, man management and how he carries himself in press conferences.

India are ushering in a new era following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, with Gambhir widely reported to have played a part in the exit of at least one of the two veteran stars.

Led by new captain Shubman Gill, the visitors were beaten by five wickets in the opening Test of the five-match England series, adding to a growing sense of alarm.

The second Test at Edgbaston starts on Wednesday and patience is wearing thin back home.

"Gautam Gambhir is under significant pressure. The situation is becoming increasingly tense," former India batsman Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"He has managed two wins against Bangladesh and one against Australia, but we've lost three matches to New Zealand, three to Australia and now one to England.

"He has been losing and losing."