List of ICC tournaments won by India

DUBAI: India defeated New Zealand by four wickets to win the 2025 iteration of the Champions Trophy here on Sunday, adding a seventh ICC trophy to their cabinet while registering their third win in this eight-team event.

India have been one of the best teams in world cricket having made it to knockout stages consistently, including entering the summit clashes in 2003 ODI World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy, 2023 ODI World Cup and twice in the finals of the World Test Championship in the 2019-21 and 2021-23 cycles.

Overall, Australia are the most successful team across formats having won the ODI World Cup six times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023), T20 World Cup once in 2021, Champions Trophy twice in 2006 and 2009 and the WTC once in the 2021-23 cycle, to take their trophy count to 10 in global cricket events.

The PTI takes a look at the ICC tournaments won by the Indian team in the past: 1983 ODI World Cup: With India's first-ever triumph in a global cricket event, Kapil Dev's team proved their mettle against all odds and brought down the mighty West Indies, who had won the competition twice in a row, in a low-scoring summit clash at Lord's.