CCF Premier League Season 1 launched

KOCHI: The Celebrity Cricket Fraternity is set to host its first-ever premier league (CCFPL) from April 19 to 25 at St Paul’s College ground. The tournament will feature 12 teams comprising film, television, and media personalities.

Organised in association with the Kochi Blue Tigers cricket team, CCFPL is Kerala’s only league conducted in the ‘Last Man Stands’ amateur cricket format, a style popularised by South African cricketer AB de Villiers. The tournament’s official logo was unveiled by former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth at an event held at Holiday Inn, Kochi.

The launch was attended by Kerala Ranji team captain Basil Thampi, whose team recently finished as runners-up, along with CCF president Anil Thomas, secretary Sleeba Varghese, treasurer Sudheep Karat, and actors Unni Mukundan, Siju Wilson, and Mahima Nambiar, among other franchise owners and celebrities.