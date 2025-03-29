No hiding place when it comes to facing India: England's Joe Root

LONDON: Charismatic England batter Joe Root has advocated consistency to counter India in the upcoming five-Test series, saying "there's no hiding place" when it comes to facing such an indomitable opponent.

India will commence their 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle in England with the opening match scheduled at Headingley from June 20.

Root, who surpassed Alastair Cook as England's all-time highest Test run-getter last year, is gearing up for the challenge following an impressive showing in the Champions Trophy recently.

"We are good in our own conditions but with India coming over for a five-match series there's no hiding place. It's a long old slog, you've got to be consistent.

You've got to put in those match-winning performances time and time again," the former England skipper told Sky Sports.

Root, 34, led the England Test team from 2017 to 2022, recording 27 victories in 64 matches -- the most by any captain from the country.

However, a difficult period in 2021, where the team won just one of 17 matches and suffered an Ashes debacle Down Under, led to his decision to step down from the role.

But he continues to be the batting mainstay of the side, which was yet again fortified by his performance in the recently-held Champions Trophy, where he was the fourth-highest run-getter with 225 runs in three innings, including a century.

Despite his exploits, England had a miserable run in the marquee eight-team event, which India won.

"The Champions Trophy was disappointing. We didn't play anywhere near what we're capable of but there's so much talent and so much more to come from that team," Root said.