India aim to end ICC trophy drought as South Africa chase maiden World Cup glory in high-stakes final

NAVI: Indian women’s cricket stands on the brink of a watershed moment, reminiscent of the men’s historic 1983 triumph, with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side determined to end its ICC trophy drought when it faces a formidable South Africa in the Women’s World Cup final here on Sunday.

The 13th edition of the World Cup is guaranteed to crown a new champion, between third-time finalists India and first-time finalists South Africa, both riding on the back of remarkable campaigns.

A title triumph could trigger an unprecedented surge of interest in women’s cricket in India, inspiring a new generation of young girls to take up the sport — perhaps even more than the advent of the Women’s Premier League did three seasons ago.

But the hosts will need to quickly move past their emotionally draining semi-final win here three nights ago — one that might have already earned them the “favourites” tag.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ unforgettable 127 not out and Harmanpreet’s gritty 89, coupled with an uncharacteristically erratic outing from seven-time champions Australia, carried India into yet another summit clash — a stage where heartbreak has struck far too often.

India’s nine-run loss to England in the 2017 ODI World Cup final still lingers painfully for those who were part of that campaign, including Harmanpreet.

It was followed by a narrow five-run defeat to Australia in the 2023 T20 World Cup semi-final and another gut-wrenching loss to the same opponents in the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal match.

For India, the battle is no longer about proving skill or form, but about crossing the elusive final hurdle that has so often tripped them — including in this very tournament.

After a stuttering start that saw them lose three matches on the trot, India revived their home campaign with compelling wins over former champions New Zealand and Australia, rediscovering their spark when it mattered most.