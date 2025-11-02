Sundar stars in India's series levelling win against Australia

HOBART: Washington Sundar enhanced his reputation as a T20 hitter with India batting in top gear through the innings to comfortably chase down a target of 187 for a series-levelling five-wicket win over Australia here on Sunday.

This is the first time that Australia have lost a T20 International at the Ninja Oval, earlier known as Bellerive Oval.

Tim David (74 off 38) bludgeoned the Indian bowling attack to take Australia to 186 for six after the hosts opted to bat.

With the firepower India possess, they were expected to overhaul the target but Nathan Ellis (3/36) made their job tougher with his sharp and testing spells.

India eventually got home in 18.3 overs.

Abhishek Sharma (25 off 16) once again produced a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay before skipper Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 11), Tilak Varma (29 off 26), Axar Patel (17 off 12) and Sundar (49 not out off 23) did their bit.

Jitesh Sharma (22 not out off 12), playing his first game of the series, got valuable time in the middle and got the job done alongside Sundar.

Washington, who is rather underrated as a power-hitter, showed he can use the long handle effectively with most of his sixes coming in the cow corner region.

The absence of Josh Hazlewood in the opposition camp — the pacer’s focus now shifts to the Ashes — also made India’s task a lot easier.

Barring Ellis, who troubled the Indian batters with short balls at express pace, the Australian bowlers were not able to test the Indians enough.

The fourth T20 of the five-match series will be played in Gold Coast on November 6.

Opting to bowl in nippy conditions, India started well courtesy Arshdeep Singh, who struck twice in a two-over spell on his return to the side.