IND vs AUS | Shubman Gill nears fifty as India steady at 108/2 against Australia in fourth T20I

After skipper Suryakumar Yadav promoted Shivam Dube to No. 3 for a quick cameo, India built momentum in the must-win game with the series tied 1-1.
Shubman Gill bats during a T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Carrara, Australia, Thursday, Nov.6, 2025.Associated Press
India vice-captain Shubman Gill was closing in on his half-century as India reached 108/2 after 13 overs against Australia in the fourth T20I in Queensland on Thursday. Gill was batting alongside skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who had earlier given up his No. 3 spot to Shivam Dube. The move paid off briefly, as Dube struck a towering six during his 22-run cameo.

Opener Abhishek Sharma provided a brisk start, scoring 28 after being dropped on zero by Xavier Bartlett in the very first over. With the five-match series tied 1-1, the fourth encounter holds crucial significance — the winner will ensure at least a series draw.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field, making four changes to the side — bringing in Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Philippe, and Ben Dwarshuis. India remained unchanged from their previous outing.

Teams:
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

