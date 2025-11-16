India suffer first Eden Gardens defeat in 13 years as South Africa win low-scoring thriller

South Africa completed a remarkable win in a low-scoring thriller, defending a modest target as India collapsed on a turning Eden Gardens pitch, handing the hosts their first defeat at the venue in 13 years.

India, who began the morning as favourites after a 15-wicket second day, bundled South Africa out for 153 as spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav ran through the innings.

Chasing 124, India folded for 93 as Simon Harmer’s four-for and Marco Jansen’s early double strike — removing openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul — triggered a collapse that gave South Africa a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. It was South Africa’s first Test win in India in 15 years.

Temba Bavuma’s gritty innings, supported crucially by Bosch, had earlier lifted South Africa to a total their bowlers could attack with. From there, the visitors executed their plans with precision: Harmer applied relentless pressure, while Markram and Maharaj chipped in with timely breakthroughs that kept India pinned down throughout the chase.

The match wrapped up inside eight sessions, leaving both teams with plenty to unpack before the second Test next Saturday.

India slipped to 10/2 at lunch, effectively three wickets down, chasing 124 against South Africa on the third day of the first Test here on Sunday.

With skipper Shubman Gill unavailable for the remainder of the Test due to a neck injury, India lost their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and KL Rahul (1) in early exchanges with the plucky Proteas side.

Both the batters were dismissed by lanky South African pacer Marco Jansen, as India took lunch with No 3 Washington Sundar (5 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (4 not out) at the crease.

India need another 114 runs to win.

Brief scores: South Africa 159 & 153 lead India 189 and 10/2 in 7 overs (Washington Sundar 5 not out; Marco Jansen 2/8) by 114 runs.