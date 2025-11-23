Guwahati Test: Muthusamy, Verreynne defy India to take SA to 316 for six at tea

What became a problem for the finger spinners was lack of zip off the surface making it comfortable for the batters. Muthusamy defended well on the front-foot and also played some flowing drives.

It is not known whether Indian team management and their data analyst had done any homework on Muthusamy, who as recently as second Test in the preceding series against Pakistan scored 89 not out in a winning cause and enjoys an average of 46 plus in the traditional format.

He did survive by going for DRS when he was adjudged leg before off Jadeja's bowling as the TV replays showed that the ball had touched the gloves.

The best chance for India after Verreynne and Muthusamy cautiously saw out Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj's first spell was Kuldeep Yadav's variations on a slow and unresponsive deck.

But unlike first day, Kuldeep wasn't getting the drift in his first spell of five overs and Pant replaced him with Washington, who was rendered ineffective from the start.