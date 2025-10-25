Kohli, Rohit shine in farewell ODI in Sydney as India fights back

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma gave Indian cricket fans a performance to remember in what is expected to be their final One-Day International appearances in Sydney, leading India’s recovery after an early setback in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The pair came together after the dismissal of Shubman Gill, who fell for 24. What followed was a display of calm assurance and class from two of the finest batsmen of their generation — a fitting response to the occasion and a reminder of why they have been the backbone of India’s batting for over a decade.

For Kohli, the innings carried a special significance. After back-to-back ducks in the first two ODIs of the series — a rare occurrence in his illustrious career — the former captain looked intent on making amends. From the moment he took guard, Kohli appeared focused and composed, leaving deliveries with care and dispatching anything loose to the boundary. Each run was met with cheers from a sea of blue in the stands, many of whom had travelled long distances to witness what could be the end of an era.

Rohit, at the other end, looked serene as ever. The Indian skipper, known for his effortless timing and elegant strokeplay, played the perfect foil to Kohli’s intensity. Together, they rotated the strike smartly, punished the Australian bowlers for their errors, and rebuilt the innings with patience and authority.