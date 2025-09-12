India announces 16-member squad for first women's T20 World Cup cricket for blind

BENGALURU: Cricket takes a giant leap towards inclusion this November 11-25, when India proudly hosts the historic first-ever Women's T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind.

The tournament will feature teams from Australia, England, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the USA. Matches will be played in New Delhi and Bengaluru. Kathmandu was initially identified as the third host city, with fixtures involving Pakistan scheduled there; however, due to the current situation in Nepal, an alternate venue is being considered.

The World Cup will comprise 21 league matches, two semi-finals, and one final, as per a press release from the Cricket Association for the Blind in India.

After a nationwide talent hunt of 56 players, followed by rigorous training and selection camps, the final 16-member Indian Women's Team for the Blind has been announced, ready to showcase their talent, resilience, and fighting spirit on the world stage.