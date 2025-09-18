ICC pulls up PCB for 'violation of multiple tournament rules', evaluating action

DUBAI: The ICC is mulling action against Pakistan for "violation of multiple tournament rules" prior to their Asia Cup match against the UAE that was delayed by the team to protest the world body's rejection of its demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft.

The ICC has shot off an e-mail to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) citing "misconduct" and "multiple violations" of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol before the game held on Wednesday.

"The ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta has written to the PCB stating that the board has been guilty of repeated PMOA violations on match day. PCB is in receipt of the e-mail," a tournament source told PTI.

It is learnt that despite several warnings, Pakistan breached the rules by allowing media manager Naeem Gillani to film a meeting between Pycroft, its head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha before the toss.

The ICC had made it clear that media managers were barred from such meetings.

ICC agreed with PCB that, in order to help resolve the matter related to the toss on Sep 15, Andy Pycroft would meet the team captain and manager before the toss of yesterday's match.

"The purpose was to eradicate any regrettable misunderstanding or miscommunication which may have arisen at the time of the toss," the tournament source said.