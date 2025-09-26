Injured Shamar Joseph ruled out of India Tests

NEW DELHI: Star West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph was on Friday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India due to an unspecified injury with uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne replacing him in the squad.

The two-match Test series is set to begin in Ahmedabad on October 2.

"Johann Layne has replaced Shamar Joseph in the squad for the Test series against India," Windies Cricket announced on X.