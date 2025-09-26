Pakistan beat Bangladesh, set up first ever Asia Cup final date against India

DUBAI: Pakistan's bowling unit came to the party when it mattered the most as they defended a modest 135 with all its might against Bangladesh here on Thursday, winning the Super 4s match by 11 runs to set up a maiden Asia Cup title clash with arch-rivals India.

Taking into account the simmering off-field tension between India and Pakistan, no one would be more happier than the Asian Cricket Council and the tournament's official broadcasters, who would be laughing their way to the bank after Bangladesh made a hash of their chase.

They came close in the end though, managing 124 for nine in 20 overs.

The target could have been chased with a bit of common sense and some proper cricketing shots, but the Bangladeshi batters found every possible way to get dismissed after Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/17 in 4 overs) bowled a brilliant opening spell, taking two wickets in the powerplay.

Once Haris Rauf (3/23 in 3 overs) got rid of the opposition danger-man Saif Hassan (18), who had warmed up with two sixes, none of the other batters showed the stomach for a fight. Rauf later polished off the tail with couple of express deliveries and kept his cool to bowl the final two deliveries on spot.

The saddest part was that none of the Bangladeshi batters had a clue as to how to play the spin troika of off-break bowler Saim Ayub (2/16 in 4 overs), slow left-arm orthodox Mohammed Nawaz (1/14 in 3 overs) and wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed (0/23 in 3 overs), who put the brakes on them during the middle overs.