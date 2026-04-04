CSK's biggest concern for the rest of the tournament will be their bowling: Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes five-time champions Chennai Super Kings' primary concern is their bowling, urging the side to address it to revive their campaign.

CSK have lost their first two matches of the season, including a five-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings on Friday.

"From what we've seen so far, CSK's biggest concern for the rest of the tournament will be their bowling. It means they may have to consistently score around 225â230 to give their bowlers a chance," Gavaskar said on Star Sports' 'Amul Cricket Live'.

"Most teams now have significant batting depth, like we saw with Punjab Kings where Marcus Stoinis came in at No. 7 and struck the ball cleanly with proper cricketing shots. With many sides batting deep, Chennai will need to get their bowling in order."

Young Ayush Mhatre top-scored for CSK with a 43-ball 73, guiding the team to 209 for five.

"I believe Number 3 is a good position for Ayush Mhatre. He has batted lower down the order in the Under-19 setup, but three could suit him well," Gavaskar said.

"He was dismissed first ball in the previous game but showed no signs of being affected by it. That's the beauty of the 'Gen Next' mindset, they don't dwell too much on the past and focus on the present. It's a fantastic attitude."