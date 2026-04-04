Don't think there is a thing called 'finishers' anymore: CSK coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming feels the traditional finisher’s role is losing relevance in modern T20 cricket, pointing to a shift towards aggressive batting from the outset, though he remains confident in the team’s depth.

CSK have reshaped their squad, with a batting line-up heavily packed with top-order specialists, leaving noticeable gaps in the middle and lower order, especially in the finisher’s slot.

"Look, I don't think there is a thing called finishers anymore. It's right from ball one, everyone is going at a rate of knots. It's not build up to the 16th over and then go harder. Everyone's going hard from ball one," Fleming told reporters after CSK's five wicket loss to Punjab Kings.

"So, the run rates of 10, 11, 12 all the way through are what's expected, and you're not really getting the big peaks towards the end. It's just a more aggressive approach to get to 40.

So, you actually have to have players all the way through that are going to be aggressive, and that's certainly the team that we've got.