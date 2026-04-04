IPL 2026: PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer fined for slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings

CHENNAI: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 24 lakh for a slow over-rate during his team's IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

PBKS defeated CSK by five wickets and registered their second consecutive win.

As it was Punjab Kings’ second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate violations, the penalty was enhanced, with Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 24 lakh, the IPL media advisory said.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)