IPL 2026: Rizvi, Delhi's new go-to man

On a day where spinners called the shots, Rizvi took them to the cleaners. He scored 27 runs off 18 balls against MI spinners, at a strike rate of 150. One part of his ability to hit spin well stems from the practice with his uncle and former cricketer Tankeeb Akhtar. "He (Tankeeb) would bowl with tennis balls in a 30-year circle. He would say if it goes out of that 30-yard circle it would be a six. So, slowly we kept practicing over the years," Rizvi had said in 2024. The reward was there to see. He slammed Mayank Markande over long off to bring up his fifty. In the very next ball, he raced down the pitch and lofted the spinner through the line for another maximum.

While he took on spinners with ease, his display against the pacers may have given the Delhi crowd something to cheer on — 63 runs off 33 balls came against pace. After patiently negating till the tenth over, where he scored 25 off 23, Rizvi knew he had to up the ante. First, he blasted the slower delivery of Corbin Bosch over mid-off for four. Next ball, he ducked against a short delivery that did not bounce as expected before upper cutting in the last moment. Against both Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, Rizvi was at his ruthless best.