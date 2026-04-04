Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs

AHMEDABAD: Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by six runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Rajasthan Royals posted 210 for six.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (55 off 36 balls) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (31 of 18) stitched 70 runs off 38 balls for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the challenging total.

Dhruv Jurel emerged as the star with the bat for RR, making 75 off 42 balls with the help of four boundaries and five hits over the fence.

For GT, Kagiso Rabada (2/42) picked up two wickets.

Chasing 211, Sai Sudharsan made 73 off 44 balls with the help of nine boundaries and three sixes, but lacked support from the other end.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 210 for 6 in 20 overs (Dhruv Jurel 75, Yashasvi Jaiswal 55; Kagiso Rabada 2/42).

Gujarat Titans: 204 for 8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 73; Ravi Bishnoi 4/41).