IPL 2026: David, Rajat, Devdutt mayhem power RCB to 250/3 against CSK

BENGALURU: Tim David, skipper Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal went ballistic with marauding knocks, powering Royal Challengers Bengaluru to an imposing 250 for 3 against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Padikkal (50, 29 balls) and David (70 off 25b) gave a complete towelling to the clueless Super Kings bowlers in an exhibition of mind-blowing range-hitting. Not to be left far behind was skipper Rajat Patidar, who smashed an unbeaten 48 off 19 balls.

The carnage began with Devdutt, who was involved in two crucial stands — a 56 (37b) with Phil Salt (46) for second wicket and 58 (21b) for the third wicket with skipper Patidar.

They were important alliances for RCB on a Chinnaswamy track with a hint of slowness after CSK asked them to bat first.

Salt was the more dominant partner during the second wicket partnership that helped them get over the early dismissal of Virat Kohli (28), who was dropped on seven by Shivam Dube off Khaleel Ahmed.

Salt’s calculated aggression, a six each off Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kamboj, helped the home side finish the Power Play on a rather happy note of 51 for 1.

Salt did not last long post the six-over segment, giving a simple catch to Ahmad in the deep off Dube. The dismissal actually changed the tempo of RCB’s innings.