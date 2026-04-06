'I didn’t have the bandwidth’: Ashwin reflects on painful CSK stint before IPL exit

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on why he chose to step away from the Indian Premier League, admitting that his much-anticipated return to Chennai Super Kings turned out to be emotionally draining and “mentally disturbing.”
Speaking on his YouTube show Ash ki Baat, Ashwin reflected candidly on what he described as a deeply disappointing final season. The veteran, who had earlier retired from international cricket in 2025 after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, said he still had the ability to continue but lacked the emotional energy to carry on.
“I felt I could have played more IPL cricket,” Ashwin said. “But emotionally, I just didn’t have the bandwidth. That season with CSK was painful, and I didn’t want to revisit that space again.”
Ashwin’s return to CSK ahead of the 2025 season — reuniting him with franchise icons MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja — had generated massive excitement. Signed for Rs 9.75 crore, expectations were high, but the campaign unraveled both for the player and the team. Ashwin managed just seven wickets in nine matches at an average north of 40, while CSK endured a forgettable season, finishing at the bottom of the table.
Despite the underwhelming end, Ashwin chose to retire quietly, even considering the franchise’s future in his decision. “It also helped CSK from a squad-building perspective,” he noted, pointing out that his exit freed up significant auction funds.
Over a distinguished IPL career spanning multiple franchises — including Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiant — Ashwin finished with 187 wickets in 221 matches, placing him among the league’s leading wicket-takers.
The 39-year-old also didn’t hold back in his analysis of CSK’s tactical decisions, particularly criticizing the handling of England all-rounder Jamie Overton during a heavy defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Ashwin questioned the insistence on using wide yorkers at the death, especially against a power-hitter like Tim David. “Overton’s strength is hitting hard lengths, not bowling wide yorkers. Yet everyone seems to be following the same template, regardless of the bowler’s strengths,” he said.
The criticism came after RCB piled up a daunting 250/3, powered by explosive contributions from Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar and David, whose unbeaten 70 off 25 balls dismantled CSK’s bowling in the death overs.
In response, CSK showed brief resistance through Sarfaraz Khan and cameos from Overton himself, but eventually fell short, bowled out for 207.
For Ashwin, the season seemed to crystallize a broader frustration — not just with performance, but with approach and planning. His retirement, it appears, was as much about mental clarity as it was about cricket.
(With inputs from ANI)