Misogynist XI vs. Ruthless Indian (Warriors) — A corporate T20 match in a domestic Noida tournament

When one of the organisers asked about the team name when they had come to register for the tournament last year, 'they were okay with it'. "When they came for registrations, I asked them about the name and why they decided to have it," one of the organisers told this daily. "I asked them about the name and why they decided to have it. Only they knew why they named it (like that). As an organiser, we do research about teams interested to take part in our event. We did the same in this case as well. They fulfilled our criteria."