Misogynist XI vs. Ruthless Indian (Warriors) — A corporate T20 match in a domestic Noida tournament

CHENNAI: AT any given point in time, YouTube hosts a number of unrecognised cricket tournaments. People within India tune in to watch these games because, well, there's always an audience for live cricket here. One such match, streamed on the platform on Sunday, raised eyebrows because of the names of the teams who were facing each other. Misogynist XI were playing against Ruthless Indian (Warriors) in a Noida ground. Two teams are part of the five-month long Smashers Cup, a corporate meet, in Noida.
When one of the organisers asked about the team name when they had come to register for the tournament last year, 'they were okay with it'. "When they came for registrations, I asked them about the name and why they decided to have it," one of the organisers told this daily. "I asked them about the name and why they decided to have it. Only they knew why they named it (like that). As an organiser, we do research about teams interested to take part in our event. We did the same in this case as well. They fulfilled our criteria."
When this daily got in touch with one of the team members of Misogynist XI, they said that they have already applied for name change. "We have realised that it was a big mistake," the member told this daily. "We have contacted the organisers and applied for a change. We never meant that and after naming the team, we just forgot about it as we got busy with our jobs and cricket. But I admit we should not have done it and we will rectify our mistake. We are sorry."