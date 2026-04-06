Stranger Things: From Shubham to Shivang, story of Sunrisers Hyderabad's all-rounder

CHENNAI: Believe it or not, a stranger on a train suggested the name of Shivang, one of Sunrisers Hyderabad's newest recruits. His naming ceremony was already over. He was going to be called Shubham Kumar. But during one particular train journey, the baby just wouldn't stop crying. After striking a conversation with his mother, Anju Rani, the stranger casually namedropped Shubham. "A child must always be given meaningful names."

"That's how his name changed to Shivang," Parveen Kumar, Shivang's father, told this daily. He is a chief ticket inspector with the Indian Railways hailing from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. It was Parveen's dream to play cricket and in his quest to achieve it, he even moved to West Bengal, representing them in U19 tournaments. However, once he landed the government job on sports quota, parental pressure made him move away from the game.

Parveen got recruited as a grade IV employee and had appeared in departmental examinations to qualify as a ticket examiner a few years down the line. The result was announced on the day Shivang was born. "I cleared the examination when he was born, so I named him Shubham (auspicious or fortunate). But we changed it to Shivang after the train incident."

These days, the 23-year-old practices one of the rarest skills in all of cricket. Left-arm wrist-spin. He has already played twice for the franchise (nine runs and 1/71 across two games) and will be an integral part of the side going forward as well.

In a way, Shivang is doing what Parveen wanted to do. Play cricket.