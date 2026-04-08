IPL 2026: Buttler & Sundar step up to assist Gill as Titans prevail despite Rahul's effort

CHENNAI: It was not like Gujarat Titans did not know what they needed to do. A quickfire start from openers, followed by a solid middle-act was the need of the hour for the 2022 Indian Premier League winners. They had struggled to do that all through 2025 and the trend had continued in the first two games of the season. On Wednesday, however, their top heavy batting line-up stepped up to the plate against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to post 210/4 before securing a one-run win in a thriller.

From the outset, the total posted may not be on par with league average but Delhi is not the best of batting grounds in the tournament. And more importantly, it is a much better show thanks to Jos Buttler who set the tone in the first half of the match. Shubman Gill had a scratchy start before picking up to score a 45-ball 70 holding the innings, but Washington Sundar built on the platform to smash his first fifty of the tournament in his tenth year. His 32-ball 55 proved the finishing touch even though Titans could not capitalise in the death overs.

Whether the effort was enough or not was something only time will tell, but Titans will take heart from the fact that three of their four important batters found runs. Buttler more than anyone else. Coming into the tournament, the Englishman could not buy a run. He looked like a shadow of himself through the T20 World Cup and questions remained over his place and form when the league began. He got starts in the first two games, but B Sai Sudharsan's early dismissal on Wednesday meant Buttler could kick on in the powerplay. And he did not take long. It started with a six down the ground off Mukesh Kumar before hitting consecutive boundaries against Axar Patel. Buttler made it better when Mukesh was hit for two sixes and a four in a span of three balls. Titans were up and running, and so was Buttler who raced to a 24-ball fifty in the seventh over.