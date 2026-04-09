Bangar points to key moment in DC’s narrow one-run loss to GT

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered yet another heart-wrenching one-run defeat, falling to Gujarat Titans (GT) in a closely contested Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Wednesday. Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar highlighted a critical moment that could have swung the match in the Capitals’ favor.

With two runs needed from the last two deliveries, David Miller opted against taking a straightforward single, leaving the equation at two runs from the final ball. Miller failed to connect with Prasidh Krishna’s delivery, and a sharp direct hit from GT wicket-keeper Jos Buttler ran out Kuldeep Yadav as he attempted a desperate single, sealing a dramatic victory for Gujarat.

Speaking on Star Sports JioStar, Bangar said, “Once Vipraj Nigam was dismissed, the responsibility fell entirely on Miller. Kuldeep Yadav bowled that delivery well, ensuring Miller stayed on strike. Miller did hit a brilliant 106-metre six over long-off, but there was a moment of hesitation on the penultimate ball that may have cost Delhi Capitals. Had that run been taken, the match could have gone into a Super Over.”

Bangar also lauded Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill for his composed knock of 70. “Gill combined patience with aggression, a quality that has underpinned GT’s strong top-order performance this season. Early on, he had limited strike in the Powerplay, scoring just 8 off eight balls, but he built crucial partnerships and played key shots, including a six off Kuldeep Yadav. Anchoring the innings at the top makes a massive difference,” Bangar added.