CD Gopinath, last surviving member of India’s first Test-winning team, dies at 96

Former India Test cricketer C D Gopinath, the last surviving member of the team that secured India’s first-ever Test victory, passed away in his sleep at the age of 96 on Thursday at his daughter's residence in Chennai.

Gopinath was also India’s oldest living Test cricketer and the second oldest in the world after Australia’s Neil Harvey. His death marks the end of a significant chapter in Indian cricket history.

Born on March 1, 1930, in Madras (now Chennai), Chingleput Duraikannu Gopinath made his Test debut against England in 1951 at the Brabourne Stadium. Batting at No. 8, he impressed with an unbeaten 50 in his first innings, his highest Test score, and followed it up with 42 in the second innings as India drew the match.

A defining moment in his career came later in that series when India registered their maiden Test victory, defeating England by an innings and eight runs at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Gopinath contributed 35 runs in that historic match.